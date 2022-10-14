COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old Columbus man who was allegedly pistol whipped on Thursday fended off his attacker, sending the suspect to the hospital.

Around 10:30 p.m., Columbus police received a call from a man claiming to have been pistol whipped several times by a 53-year-old male on the 200 block of Dana Avenue in the Franklinton neighborhood, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim told police that he left the room to get his gun “in case he needed to defend himself” after the 53-year-old threatened him, police said.

After sustaining multiple blows via pistol whip, the victim said he shot his attacker, who left the scene on foot and was later taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective Gunther at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.