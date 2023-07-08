COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week’s Picnic with the Pops by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra featured the songs of Whitney Houston.

The orchestra, conducted by Andres Lopera, was joined by Windborne Music and Broadway sensation Rashidra Scott to perform such Houston classics as “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

NBC 4’s Kerry Charles served as emcee for the event at the Columbus Commons.

There are still three more shows scheduled for the summer series, with next week’s performance featuring a tribute to ABBA.

