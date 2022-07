COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Picnic with the Pops concert featured the Columbus Symphony Orchestra performing the music of Fleetwood Mac.

NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock hosted Saturday night’s event, which featured the crowd singing along to hits like “Go Your Own Way” and swaying to a version of “Landslide.”

Hundreds packed the Columbus Commons for the concert.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the event.

For what’s to come for the rest of the Picnic with the Pops season, click here.