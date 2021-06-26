Picnic with the Pops goes patriotic with Saturday concert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Hundreds of people are celebrating America this weekend at Columbus Commons as Columbus Symphony’s Patriotic Pops happens Saturday night.

On Friday, a free Picnic with the Pops performance was held for healthcare workers and first responders.

Saturday, a second performance, featuring singer and Broadway star N’Kenge, begins at 8 p.m.

N’Kenge said she can’t wait to get outside and performance again for the Columbus audience.

“This is absolutely my first outdoor performance in, like, a year and a half ago,” she said. “So, just being able to have that audience into, like, participation. We are going to be doing songs that I am going to ask the audience to help me sing. I’m going to aske them to get up off their seats and do some dancing.”

“We got pop, we got rock, we got Sousa marches, we got patriotic 1812, plus fireworks, so it can’t be beat,” said Stuart Chafetz, principal pops conductor with the Columbus Symphony.

NBC 4’s Audrey Hasson will serve as the event’s emcee. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

