Picnic with the Pops concert with the Boogie Wonder Band on June 25, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hundreds traveled back to the 70s for Saturday’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Boogie Wonder Band’s high-energy disco performance.

Before the band took the stage, attendees took part in a competition showing off their best disco dance moves.

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the Columbus Symphony’s annual outdoor concert series at the Columbus Commons.

Next week, watch for a special Fourth of July event with Patriotic Pops set for July 2.

For a complete schedule as well as when the last Popcorn Pops afternoon show will be held, and for ticket information, click here.