COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A sea of red, white, and blue filled the Columbus Commons for this week’s Picnic with the Pops featuring the Columbus Symphony.

For its annual Patriotic Pops concert, the orchestra played all-American favorites including “God Bless America” to the Armed Forces salute; the set included theme songs to great American movies.

Hundreds showed up to hear the concert, with barely an empty spot on the grass.

Next week, the event will pay tribute to the music of Fleetwood Mac.

