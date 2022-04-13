COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Symphony announced Wednesday its 2022 season lineup for their annual summer outdoor concert series at the Columbus Commons: Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops.

There will be eight Picnic with the Pops performances:

The O’Jays, June 18

Boogie Wonder Band, June 25

Patriotic Pops, July 2

Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac, July 9

Christopher Cross, July 16

Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969, July 23

The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 29 & 30

There will be two Popcorn Pops performances that are specifically catered toward families with young children:

Adventure Safari, June 24

Dances from Around the World, July 22

Lawn and table seating tickets are available to purchase here. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to the events.