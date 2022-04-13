COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Symphony announced Wednesday its 2022 season lineup for their annual summer outdoor concert series at the Columbus Commons: Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops.
There will be eight Picnic with the Pops performances:
- The O’Jays, June 18
- Boogie Wonder Band, June 25
- Patriotic Pops, July 2
- Landslide – A Tribute to the Music of Fleetwood Mac, July 9
- Christopher Cross, July 16
- Windborne’s The Music of the Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards 1969, July 23
- The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 29 & 30
There will be two Popcorn Pops performances that are specifically catered toward families with young children:
- Adventure Safari, June 24
- Dances from Around the World, July 22
Lawn and table seating tickets are available to purchase here. Patrons are welcome to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to the events.