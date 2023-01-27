COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A truck caught fire on Friday and emitted plumes of smoke, causing major delays on Interstate 71 North.

Around 10:30 a.m., Columbus police arrived at I-71 North between the Cooke Road and North Broadway exits to find a pickup truck engulfed in flames. By 10:50 a.m., firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control.

The incident caused the closure of the two right lanes, with traffic being directed to the far left lane for a few hundred feet.

Officials have not released information on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.