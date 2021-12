PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington Local Schools canceled classes on Wednesday, December 22 due to a lack of bus drivers, the superintendent has announced.

There will be no virtual learning and staff are not required to report, Dr. Chris Briggs said.

@PLSD classes are canceled for tomorrow, December 22nd due to lack of bus drivers. Please have a safe and relaxing Holiday Break! — Dr. Chris Briggs (@PlsdSupt) December 22, 2021