COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio bakeries, pizzerias, and restaurants are offering Pi Day specials Tuesday in honor of 3.14159 — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Find a deal near you below.
BJ’s Brewhouse
Get half off large pizzas when ordering delivery or takeout through the BJ’s website or app. Locations.
Blaze Pizza
Rewards members is offering a number of $3.14 specials, varying by location.
Locations.
Domino’s
Customers can order two or more items from the mix-and-match menu for $7 each on Pi Day for carryout or delivery.
Locations.
Dough Mama
This Clintonville spot is baking up apple pie, maple bourbon pecan pie, banana dream pie and more.
Details. 3335 N. High St.
Honey Baked Ham
Save $3.14 on a pie using the required coupon code.
Locations.
Just Pies
The Westerville shop is open with expanded hours on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Pi Day.
Details. 736 Northfield Rd.
Marco’s Pizza
Save 30% on menu-price pizzas with code “GREAT30.”
Locations.
Ohio Pies
This bakery is whipping up extra pies just for Pi Day for delivery to Bexley Natural Market.
Details.
Papa John’s
Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
Locations.
Sbarro
Receive a free NY XL slice with the purchase of a beverage through the Slice Society rewards program.
Locations.
Whole Foods Market
Take $3.14 off a large apple or cherry pie from the bakery, customize an oven-baked pizza through the app starting at $2.99.
Locations.