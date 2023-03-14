COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio bakeries, pizzerias, and restaurants are offering Pi Day specials Tuesday in honor of 3.14159 — the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Find a deal near you below.

BJ’s Brewhouse

Get half off large pizzas when ordering delivery or takeout through the BJ’s website or app. Locations.

Blaze Pizza

Rewards members is offering a number of $3.14 specials, varying by location.

Locations.

Domino’s

Customers can order two or more items from the mix-and-match menu for $7 each on Pi Day for carryout or delivery.

Locations.

Dough Mama

This Clintonville spot is baking up apple pie, maple bourbon pecan pie, banana dream pie and more.

Details. 3335 N. High St.

Honey Baked Ham

Save $3.14 on a pie using the required coupon code.

Locations.

Just Pies

The Westerville shop is open with expanded hours on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Pi Day.

Details. 736 Northfield Rd.

Marco’s Pizza

Save 30% on menu-price pizzas with code “GREAT30.”

Locations.

Ohio Pies

This bakery is whipping up extra pies just for Pi Day for delivery to Bexley Natural Market.

Details.

Papa John’s

Buy one regular-priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.

Locations.

Sbarro

Receive a free NY XL slice with the purchase of a beverage through the Slice Society rewards program.

Locations.

Whole Foods Market

Take $3.14 off a large apple or cherry pie from the bakery, customize an oven-baked pizza through the app starting at $2.99.

Locations.