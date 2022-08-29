COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two suspects who stole a car parked on Livingston Avenue.

Screenshots from a security camera show the suspects approaching the car in a parking lot outside an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Livingston Avenue on June 20, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The photos show the pair in the stairwell of the apartment complex before one suspect threw an object at the car, smashing the back right window. Both suspects then climbed into the car through the window, peeled back the steering column, and drove away.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).

Police are asking anyone with information to call Columbus Police Property Crimes at 614-645-2071.