COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Monday released photos of suspects accused of robbing someone at a gas station, then killing a man who tried to defend the victim.

A security camera captured the pictures of the three men just before midnight on Dec. 13, as they walked into a Sunoco gas station at West Broad Street and Harris Avenue. One of them was holding a gun and attempted to rob someone inside when 21-year-old Andrew Combs tried to intervene, according to a CPD arrest warrant affidavit.

Combs punched one of the suspects, and the group then pushed him outside and knocked him down onto the pavement. Witnesses told police that while Combs was still on the ground, all three suspects allegedly drew guns, and one of them shot him. Medical crews took Combs to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. the next day.

One of the suspects, David Johnson III, was mistakenly released from jail before the deadly shooting. Police previously arrested him in November on charges including child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after his 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.

An officer who regularly works near the gas station identified Johnson from the security camera footage, saying in the affidavit that he recognized Johnson as someone he “had dealt with” before. The other two suspects have not been identified and remain at large.

Columbus police asked anyone with information about the other two suspects to contact one of their detectives at 614-645-4730 or by email.