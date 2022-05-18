COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released photos Wednesday of a suspect and car it’s looking for from a Columbus gas station robbery.

The sheriff’s office said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on the west side of the city at the BP at 4100 W. Broad St. A man walked up into the BP gas station, where he implied he was armed with a gun and demanded the store clerk give him cash.

The man, who is described as being 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with a shaved head, reportedly drove away from the gas station in a white Chevy Sonic with “heavy front end damage,” according to the sheriff’s office. The agency gave out security camera stills that showed the suspect inside the store, as well as the beat-up getaway car.









Anyone with information pertaining to the robbery is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3351.