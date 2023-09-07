COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A woman was arrested and charged in a road-rage incident on the West Side despite her accuser being unable to identifier her.

According to Franklin County court documents, the incident occurred on August 3 when Columbus police responded to the intersection of Feder Road and Karlsyle Drive in the Wexford-Thornapple neighborhood. There, police made contact about 7:45 p.m. with the victim, who said a woman fired into his rear window as he was driving away.

The incident reportedly occurred after a verbal altercation at the intersection. The victim told police he honked at the woman several times after she would not make a left turn. He told police the woman got out of her car with a handgun and an argument ensued.

As the driver attempted to pull away, police said the woman fired one shot through the victim’s rear window. The uninjured victim, however, was unable to positively identify the woman.

Through a vehicle description, police located the woman outside of a residence on Cove Point Court a few blocks away from the incident. The woman told police she had been home since 3 p.m. that day and that no one else drives her vehicle, records showed.

An investigation led police to track the phone location of 32-year-old Shemaiah Judkins-Marsh, which revealed that she had been at the scene about 7:38 p.m., just before 911 was called. In addition, her vehicle was seen by a police license plate reader at 7:27 p.m.

Judkins-Marsh was arrested Wednesday, charged with felonious assault and issued a $100,000 bond Thursday in Municipal Court. She is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 15.