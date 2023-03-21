COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The original lead singer for the band Genesis will have a concert in Columbus later this year.

Additional tour dates were announced for Peter Gabriel’s “Leg of i/o” tour and one of them will be at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 25. He will also be performing in Cleveland on Sept. 27.

Gabriel has won six Grammy awards and is a double inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning inductions as the singer of Genesis in 2010 and as a solo artist in 2014.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. For information on tickets, click here.