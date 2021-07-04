Pet adoption center offers tips to keep pets safe during fireworks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While many of us will be enjoying the sound of fireworks Sunday, it can be a stressful time for many pets.

The Franklin County Dog and Adoption Center wants to make sure residents follow a few tips to make sure those pets stay safe.

For starters, it recommends looking for signs of stress in pets like whining, pancaking on the floor, or trying to leave the room or fenced area.

The center said it doesn’t want to see these dogs run away and that is why they ask pet owners to keep their pets inside, put them in a closed room, and turn on the television or give them a snack to keep them distracted.

“I’ve been hearing fireworks happen by my house,” said center communications specialist Andrew Kohn. “We do have a couple of dogs here in the back. Hopefully, folks will put dogs in the house and make sure all doors and gates are secured.”

If your dog does run off, the shelter is advising owners that they can check the center’s website, but please note that the center is closed Monday.