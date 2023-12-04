COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant known for its Peruvian-inspired sandwiches has opened a second location.

Sí Señor, a locally owned Latin American restaurant, has come to the Arena District with its location at 155 W. Nationwide Blvd., which was formerly a Zoup. The restaurant, which adds to a mix of options in the neighborhood, will offer dine-in, pickup, and catering, with delivery service planned in the coming months.

The restaurant was originally opened in 2010 by owner Guillermo Perez and his wife Christell Gozzer, who are originally from Lima, Perú. Sí Señor once had multiple locations across the city but closed all but its Grandview Heights store during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior of Sí Señor’s new store. (NBC4 Photo/Aaron Burd)

Perez continued to operate solely from the Grandview Heights location before being approached by two business partners with an idea. They suggested that they help him expand Sí Señor by opening a new location with a consolidated menu in the Arena District. He told his team that he loved the idea, and they moved ahead with the plan. While he continues to spend most of his time at the Grandview Heights location, Perez remains fully involved in the operation of the new location.

Food at Sí Señor is inspired by the cuisine of Perú, which pulls a lot of its influence from Asian food and ingredients. For example, beef at the restaurant is tenderized in soy sauce. The restaurant also makes homemade chips and hot sauce in-house.

The new location’s regular hours of operation will be:

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Hours will potentially be extended during Arena District events.