COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after being found shot near an east Columbus elementary school.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2500 block of Brentnell Boulevard at approximately 5:24 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was found near East Linden Elementary School suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.