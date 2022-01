COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a stabbing at a PNC bank on the city’s north side.

Police say 911 dispatchers received several calls about a stabbing at the PNC bank at 1850 E. Dublin Granville Road, just after 11 a.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect did not attempt to rob the bank and only stabbed the victim.

The victim was stable before being transported to an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate.