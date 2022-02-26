COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting overnight on Saturday where one person was struck twice while in a vehicle.

Police say four people were at Starlanes Bowling Alley in Polaris just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Among the four people at the bowling alley were two males, aged 21 and 19, and two females, aged 16 and 15, according to CPD.

CPD report that one of the male victims got into a verbal argument in the parking lot with an unknown male in a white SUV.

The four victims left in a vehicle and while turning on Polaris Parkway, the white SUV drove passed them and stopped, according to police.

Police say one of the occupants in the white SUV opened his door and fired several gunshots at the front windshield.

One of the male passengers in the car was hit in the left arm and left ear and was driven to a local hospital, according to CPD.

CPD say the victim hit by gunfire is expected to survive his injuries.