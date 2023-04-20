COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot overnight in Downtown Columbus within minutes after a fatal shooting occurred less than two miles away.

Columbus police say that at around 1:10 a.m. a person was shot while walking through the North Pearl Street and East Lynn Street alleys near North High Street. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the victim was picked up my medics after he ran to the corner of Wall Street and West Broad Street near the Palace Theatre. The victim told officers he did not know where the shot came from or who shot him.

The shooting happened just 20 minutes after a Shell gas station employee was shot and killed at the West Broad Street location, less than two miles west of the Downtown shooting. Police say those two incidents, along with a third overnight shooting on Knightsway Lane in the Glenbrook neighborhood are unrelated.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Tommy Bischoff at 614-645-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).