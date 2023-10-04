COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police dispatch, the shooting happened at approximately 11:09 p.m. on the 1600 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

There is no suspect information available at this time. There is no word on what led to the shooting.

This is the second shooting Wednesday night that sent a person to the hospital in critical condition. The first happened in north Columbus just before 8:30 p.m.