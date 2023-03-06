COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in stable condition after being shot in the westside of Columbus Monday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:13 a.m. to the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and South Eureka Avenue in the Central Hilltop neighborhood. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting, which included a white SUV found with bullet holes through a window. Police do not yet know what led to the shooting or have any suspect or victim information is at this time.