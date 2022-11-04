COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are investigating Friday after a man was found shot in the University District.

Columbus police went about 7:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of North Fourth Street on a report of a shooting. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in an alley. The victim was found in the alley west of North Fourth Street at the intersection of East 13th Avenue.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took the victim to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center. Police reported that he was in critical condition and that homicide detectives were called in to lead the investigation.