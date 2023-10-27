COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Friday evening shooting in Columbus has left one person in critical condition.

Officers went around 5:22 p.m. to the 500 block of Cline Street, located in the Karns Park neighborhood, on a report of a shooting. Columbus Division of Police dispatchers told NBC4 that emergency crews took one person to Grant Medical Center.

Police create a perimeter around the scene of an Oct. 27, 2023 shooting in the 500 block of Cline Street. (NBC4 Photo/Kyle Beachy)

Photos taken around 6:20 p.m. at the scene showed Columbus police cruisers parked in the middle of the neighborhood street, with crime scene tape roping off the road, surrounding sidewalks and some homes’ front yards.

Dispatchers told NBC4 that the victim was in critical condition. Police had not released any information on a possible suspect as of 6:30 p.m.