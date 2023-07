COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on the north side of Columbus Saturday night.

According to dispatchers at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Interstate 270 eastbound just before State Route 315.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO traffic tracker, the roadway remains open in the area.