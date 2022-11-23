COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police discovered a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus.

(NBC4 Photo/Karina Cheung)

Columbus police responded to a body found in a pond along the Camp Chase Rail Trail at Wilson Road Park, near South Wilson Road. The victim, an adult man according to the Columbus Fire Department, was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m.. According to a police dispatcher, medics believed the person was dead as soon as they arrived.

Police do not have any information on the victim or cause of death at this time, and the incident remains under investigation. NBC4i.com will have updates as they become available.