COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person died in what may have been a hit-skip accident late Sunday on the East Side.

Columbus police say the person was struck near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road a little after 10 p.m. Sunday.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Their identity has yet to be released.

Police continue to investigate and have yet to determine whether the incident was a hit/skip.