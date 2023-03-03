COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is dead after crashing their car into water near Marble Cliff Friday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to a crash reported at West Fifth and McKinley Avenues in northwest Columbus. There, emergency responders found a car in a nearby lake.

The driver was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Condition in critical condition, where they were pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m.

Police are at the scene investigating.

NBC4 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story with additional information.