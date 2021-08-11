Person critical after shooting on east side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition following a shooting on the east side of Columbus Wednesday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Courtright Road for reports of a shooting at approximately 7:05 p.m.

At the scene, officers found the victim, an 18-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim was inside a home playing video games when two men entered the home and began talking. An unidentified suspect told the victim not to move, which is when four gunshots were heard, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but has been upgraded to stable following surgery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. D. Younker at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.