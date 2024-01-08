COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is in critical condition after being run over by a Cadillac late Sunday night in north Columbus.

According to Columbus police, an adult pedestrian was found lying in the middle of Mediterranean Avenue in front of the Busch Boulevard Centre shops. Reports stated that a black Cadillac Escalade pulled out from the Super 8 Motel and struck the person.

The driver of the Cadillac continued westbound on Mediterranean Ave. without stopping, while the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police say any person with information of the involved suspect, vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.