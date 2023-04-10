COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday evening.

Columbus police said the accident happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at approximately 6:07 p.m.

A 2014 Toyota Camry was driving west on 17th Avenue toward the Cleveland Avenue intersection when a person was crossing 17th Avenue. The pedestrian was struck at the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.