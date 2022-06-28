COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a woman is facing assault charges after she used pepper spray on a store employee.

According to Columbus police, around 4:30 p.m., May 14, the suspect became disruptive inside a store along the 2100 block of Sullivant Avenue and was asked to leave by an employee.

The suspect became disorderly and argumentative before pepper spraying the female victim in the face, police say.

The woman, who has not been arrested, is described as being in her 30s or 40s and has a tattoo on her lower that could be used to identify her. You can see a photo of her tattoo in the picture to the right.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective Potter with Columbus Property Crimes at 614-645-1439.