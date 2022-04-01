COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Nest Theatre opened its doors right before the pandemic shut down Columbus. But in-person audiences are back, and tickets are sold-out for the comedy shows as people learn to laugh again.

The business on North High Street survived through the support of its fans, grants, virtual shows once a week and sold-out classes, explained its owners Tara DeFrancisco and Rance Rizzutto.

“Tons of tenacious work,” recalled DeFrancisco. “The community is incredible here at The Nest. And also the larger central Ohio community was so supportive and so kind to everyone here.”

The pair, who are married to each other, found each other on the Chicago comedy scene.

“We were there for 15 years-ish, doing shows at IO Chicago, Second City Chicago and a place called Comedy Sports.”

They’ve also travelled internationally with their two-person musical “Here.”

The couple is grateful to see audiences in-person again as they open their doors back to the public.

