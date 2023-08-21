COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix officially announced the dates for their upcoming holiday tour ‘The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year.’

The Grammy-award-winning group kicks off their tour on Nov. 14, performing in several cities including Columbus at Nationwide Arena on Dec. 2. During the tour, Pentatonix will unveil their newest holiday album called “The Greatest Christmas Hits.” It features 23 of the group’s top holiday songs along with 8 new tracks.

The music group finished up their biggest Christmas arena tour last year, selling out multiple dates across the country.

Tickets go on sale to the public on August 25 at 10 a.m. For additional ticket information, click here.