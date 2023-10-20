COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday’s game at the Horseshoe is set to be the biggest home game this season. It’s a matchup between two top ten teams, Ohio State and Penn State. A game like this is set to bring in fans from all over; it’s a game no one wants to miss.

For local businesses, this is a good thing. Hotels have been booked and caterers are going to have an early start to their morning to be able to deliver food on time. With this being a noon game, Hoggy’s BBQ and Catering will be up at around 4 a.m. just to deliver anything non-perishable. It’s been catering for over 30 years.

“I do think BBQ is kind of like your stereotypical tailgate food,” said owner and operator of Hoggys, Kyle Tuner, “it’s good finger food. It’s good fork food. It’s really versatile in terms of events and different parties and what not.”

Game day brings a lot of traffic, but it’s a battle they’ll take on.

“We’ll be providing pulled pork, brisket, pulled chicken, mac and cheese, and cheesy potatoes are some of our popular sides,” said Turner, “We’ll provide stirnos and chafers so that they can serve long-term for multiple long hours on end and everything, we’ll bring them there. We’ve got some decor that we bring, Ohio State decor with flags and chairs, different stuff like that.”

Caterers aren’t the only busy ones on game day, hotels are too.

“You can’t find a room, most hotels in Columbus are booked for the weekend,” said Lisa Garner, the general manager at Marriott.

This game is against two top-ten undefeated teams. For that reason, a lot of fans will be making their way to the shoe.

“It’s a great weekend for Columbus, Ohio, it’s the game of the year at home. Lots of fans are visiting who are Buckeye and Penn State fans. It’s just a great matchup and we’re excited. This type of game brings lots of guests in advance that love to stay for the entire weekend while visiting Columbus,” said Garner.

Tickets are also in high demand. According to Ticketmaster, for someone looking to get one of the best seats in the Shoe, tickets are ranging anywhere from $800 to $1500, including fees.

“Weather, game time, that has a lot to do with it,” said Garner, “it’s a demand, definitely a game that is of greater intensity.”

As always, for those who are attending, it’s best to try and leave as early as possible to avoid any traffic.