COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Road closures are underway as Pelotonia’s 15th Ride Weekend kicks off in downtown Columbus.

Motorists are encouraged to be extra cautious on Saturday and Sunday as Pelotonia cyclists ride their routes. For setup and opening events, these street closures will be in place:

From 9 a.m. on Friday through Saturday morning, Spring Street and Long Street from Hocking Street to Marconi Boulevard, as well as southbound Neil Avenue at Nationwide Boulevard.

From 5 p.m. on Friday through midnight, Long Street from Souder Avenue to Neil Avenue.

Eastbound Broad Street to Front Street to Nationwide Boulevard is recommended as an alternate route to go north on Neil Avenue, or use Twin Rivers Drive to Goodale Boulevard to Vine Street to Neil Avenue.

This weekend’s bike routes range from 20 to 200 miles, with riders heading to Pickerington, New Albany and Gambier. Ohio law requires drivers to provide at least three feet of distance when passing a cyclist.

Pelotonia attendees, or those visiting the Columbus Clippers or the Crew, should allow ample time and consider using COTA, carpooling or biking. If driving, parking in garages and lots east of Front Street is encouraged.