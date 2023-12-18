COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was struck and severely injured by an unknown vehicle while trying to open a car door south of Downtown, Columbus early Monday morning.

According to Columbus police, an unidentified adult was attempting to open the driver’s side door of a car parked on South Hight Street, between Stimmel Street and Frankfort Street in German Village. At approximately 12:15 a.m., a vehicle traveling southbound on S. High Street struck the adult victim.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on High Street. The pedestrian was taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.

The hit-skip is being evaluated by the Accident Investigation Unit and police are asking that anyone with information on the incent or about the involved vehicle or driver is asked to call the AIU at (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.