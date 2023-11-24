COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian struck by a car in South Linden is in critical condition, the second to be hospitalized in a hit-and-run in Columbus on Thanksgiving night.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, a male pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Cleveland Avenue near East 11th Avenue when a 2005 Buick Rendezvous traveling southbound struck him, according to Columbus police. The driver fled the scene, but police said officers found the unattended car parked on East 19th Avenue near Cleveland Avenue, and the female driver provided a statement upon returning to the vehicle.

Medics transported the man to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he remained as of 5:45 a.m. Friday. Columbus police’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Just two hours earlier in southeast Columbus, another pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run on Refugee Road and then run over by a passing vehicle. He was also hospitalized in critical condition.

Cleveland Avenue in South Linden has historically been a deadly road for pedestrians. Shortly before Halloween, an infant and 5-year-old died after being hit in a crosswalk near East 25th Avenue. They were with their sibling and mother, who survived the crash.

Residents told NBC4 in late October that poor street lighting, a lack of crosswalks and cars traveling at high speeds down the street create the perfect conditions for pedestrian injuries and deaths. The city has a Walk Safe on Cleveland program and told NBC4 at the time that more pedestrian safety measures will be added to the street.