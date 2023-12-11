COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a person in connection with a hit-skip in the early minutes of Monday morning in East Columbus.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 2800 block of East 5th Avenue, near Morris Avenue, just after midnight on Monday morning. The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene, heading eastbound on E. 5th Ave., and police found a car matching the description in a Walmart near Morse Road and Stelzer Road. The blue sedan had damage to the front left grill, quarter panel, and headlight and the air bags were deployed inside the car.

Police continue to investigate, but have no additional information about the victim or any possible suspect.

Any person with knowledge of the involved vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.