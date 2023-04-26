COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is in critical condition after being struck near a traffic collision on the southeast side of Columbus.

According to police, a male pedestrian was struck following a traffic collision just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Gender Road and Abbie Trails Road along the neighborhood border of Abby Trails and Brice.

The man was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition. Gender Road is currently closed between Upperridge Drive and Abbie Trails Drive while police continue to investigate.