COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a person was struck by a stolen vehicle as the driver sped away from a Columbus market.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Parkwood Avenue around 2:44 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Two suspects had cased a 2009 Chevy Malibu parked at the market, police said. After one suspect confirmed that the car was unlocked, the other suspect got into the driver’s side and sped away.

Police say the suspect then accelerated and struck a person walking to the market. There is no word on the person’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-2091 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).