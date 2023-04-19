COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pedestrian has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck at a far east Columbus intersection late Wednesday morning.

Columbus police reported that just before 11:15 a.m. a pedestrian was crossing Brice Road at the Scarborough Boulevard and Tussing Road intersection in the Independence Village neighborhood when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police do not immediately know the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.