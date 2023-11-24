COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by two cars in southeast Columbus on Thanksgiving.

At about 8:12 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police said a male pedestrian was walking in the eastbound lane of Refugee Road between Old Courtright Road and Eastland 5 when an unknown vehicle struck him and fled the scene. After the pedestrian was hit, a woman in a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu ran over his legs. The female driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Medics took the pedestrian to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he remained as of 5:45 a.m. Friday. Columbus police’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the hit-and-run and asks anyone with information to call its office at 614-645-4767.