COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person walking along a southeast Columbus street was struck by a vehicle and killed late Monday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office release, a pedestrian was walking eastbound in the westbound lane of Refugee Road, just west of the intersection of Old Brice Road in the neighborhood of Walnut Heights. At 10:33 p.m. the FCSO reports a car struck the pedestrian.

A witness told FCSO deputies that the vehicle was possibly a red Toyota, which reportedly fled the scene. The victim was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital and listed in critical condition, but was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.

The fatal injury remains under investigation and the FCSO asks that anyone with additional information call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.