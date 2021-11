COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was killed along I-71 near downtown Columbus.

Police say the crash was reported just before 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the area of I-71 northbound and 5th Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved stayed on scene, according to police.

I-71NB was closed for several hours because of the crash but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.