COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday evening in northeast Columbus.

Police say that at 8:22 p.m., a man was sitting on a stool in between two cars on Sigsbee Avenue and Woodford Avenue, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Silverado. The driver of the Tahoe reversed and hit the pedestrian, not realizing there was someone sitting behind his car, per police.

The impact pinned the man between the two cars and he was pronounced dead at the scene when CPD officers arrived on scene.

The Columbus Division of Police’s Accident Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.