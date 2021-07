East Main Street and Champion Avenue, where a person was injured in a hit-skip crash Saturday, July 24.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after Columbus Police said the victim was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene Saturday afternoon.

Police said the crash took place at approximately 6:25 p.m. near East Main Street and Champion Avenue.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

No further information is available at this time.