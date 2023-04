One person was struck at the intersections of South High and West Sycamore Streets. (NBC4 Photo/Natalie Fahmy)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was upgraded from critical to stable condition Thursday night after they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South High and West Sycamore Streets in the Brewery District.

The driver stayed on scene, and the pedestrian who was hit was transported to Grant Medical Center, according to emergency dispatchers. Dispatchers received a call around 8:50 p.m.