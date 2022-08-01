COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized and most lanes are blocked off on I-270 eastbound near Columbus after a serious crash.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition following a pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County.

Only one lane remains open on the highway, according to the FCSO.

The sheriff’s office advised drivers in a social media post to avoid the area, as slow downs and long delays are expected.